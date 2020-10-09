PUP Cuts Hit Young Workers Hardest

09 Oct 2020 | 11.49 am

The state must restore young people to the higher PUP rate or else deliver a massive jobs support package in Budget 2021 to deal with Ireland’s 36.5% youth unemployment rate, says the National Youth Council of Ireland.

The NYCI’s analysis of data from the Department of Social Protection shows that 32% of those under 25 are now on the lowest PUP rate of €203, compared to 20% of recipients over 25.

Overall, says the NYCI, almost six out of ten under-25s are on the two lower rates of €203 and €250. In comparison, almost two-thirds of older workers are on the highest rate of €300.

Deputy director James Doorley (pictured)said: “We are calling on the government to either restore all those who lost their job as a result of the pandemic to the highest rates or, alternatively, deliver a massive injection of funds in education, training and access to apprenticeships in Budget 2021 to counteract the impact of the pandemic on the employment and future career prospects of young people.

“With 36.5% youth unemployment, young people comprising 21% of those on the PUP (despite only making up 11% of the workforce), and a further 28,800 young people on the Live Register, the pandemic has hit the employment prospects of young people hard.”

The NYCI’s Budget submission Providing The Pathway also contains a range of costed measures to better tackle the issues facing Ireland’s youth. It looks at support for voluntary youth organisations, employment, social protection supports, measures to tackle youth homelessness and climate justice.

The document is available here.