Punter Wins €108,000 With €63 Bet

16 Mar 2018 | 11.40 am

Meath man Gary Brennan has been telling the story of how he won €108,000 by betting €63 on six races at Cheltenham on Thursday. Brennan’s sixth pick on the combo came third: if it had won the punter’s winnings have topped €900,000.

Brennan placed a 50 cent each-way Lucky 63, and backed five winners out of seven races, selecting Shattered Love (6/1), Delta Work (10/1), Balko Des Flos (14/1), Penhill (12/1) and The Storyteller (7/1). The sixth and final leg of the bet was on Squouateur (11/2), who finished third.

The potential returns for the Lucky 63 were €908,623, including a 25% bonus which would have applied. Here’s how the bet developed:

• Shattered Love – up €11.

• Delta Work – up €55.

• Balko Des Flos – up €810.

• Penhill – up €10,967.

• The Storyteller – up €91,000.

• Squouateur – up €€94,602.

With an added €13,473 in bonuses, Brennan’s total winnings came to €108,076. Here’s how he related his day to Paddy Power’s Rachael Kane.

HOW DID THE DAY BEGAN?

“I was up at 5.15am on Thursday morning because I love Cheltenham – I’m like a child on Christmas morning at this time of year. I had my Paddy Power sheet from the local shop, so I was going through the form.”

HOW DID YOU MAKE YOUR SELECTIONS?

“I’m a huge supporter of Davy Russell and Gordon Elliot. Gordon’s yard is about three miles from my home and all the staff there are so professional, including Gordon – people underestimate how much he has done for the local town in terms of employment so I always follow him. As for Davy Russell, there’s just something about him. He’s just so confident and so honest so I follow him too.

“There was no science to my selections, I just stuck with those two as much as I could. I went to collect my kids from school that evening and I knew the first three Gigginstown horses had won, so I said to my eldest daughter, Ella (16), ‘My God, I think I’ve won €700’. She was all excited.

“In the next race, I backed Penhill, and I have no idea why, because he hadn’t run in a year, but I stuck it in. When that won I knew I had enough to pay for the summer holiday. I don’t have the racing channels so I had to go to my local pub, Kiely’s Bar in Trim to watch the next. Of course news was spreading at this stage that I had four up and was in for a bit of a windfall and the whole place went wild when I walked in.”

YOU MUST HAVE BEEN GETTING NERVOUS AT THAT STAGE?

“I didn’t tell anyone what I backed in the next. This is not a position I’ve ever been in, in my life and I’d by shy enough. So instead of watching the race, everyone in the pub was watching my face. When Davy Russell crossed the line on The Storyteller after giving him an unbelievable ride, I fell to my knees. I literally couldn’t draw a breath.

“I was thinking of my daughters Olivia and Ella and my wife Ciara and what this would mean to them. This doesn’t happen to people like me. I only place small bets for the fun of it. But the pub went crazy, it was like Italia 90 all over again. Then I went down to my local Paddy Power shop in Trim, where I’ve been a customer for 25 years, because I knew I had one more horse left to run and that I was in for a potential life changing sum if it did.

“I was walking down the street and the butcher came out of his shop, cars were beeping and people were stopping me. It’s a small town and everyone knows each other so good news travels fast. I went straight to Anne, the shop manager, and she took mw by both hands and congratulated me. For her to take that moment to hold my hands and calm me down on the busiest race of the day of the year in her shop meant the world to me.”

IF YOU HAD WON THE LAST RACE, YOU STOOD TO WIN OVER €900,000. HOW DID YOU FEEL WATCHING IT?

“In the last race of course Squouateur didn’t quite get there, but I didn’t mind. All I was concerned about at that point was the fact that I was supposed to be at home making the dinner and I had no idea how to tell my wife – about the dinner, or the win! The kids knew the other horses had won, but didn’t tell their man, so when I walked in fell on my knees in the kitchen. I told them I’d look after them.”

Photo: Gary Brennan (second from left) with pals Kevin Clancy (left), Adrian O’Halloran and Billy McEvoy (right)