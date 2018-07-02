02 Jul 2018 | 03.35 pm

Marketing software company Pulsate has appointed a new CEO and closed a €250,000 fundraising round. The company was founded in Dublin in 2014 by Patrick Leddy.

Sarah Martin (pictured) has been installed as Pulsate’s new CEO. She has previously worked in senior marketing positions with Unilever and Digicel. Martin previously founded Mamabud, an e-commerce and logistics firm that helped companies sell baby foods in China.

Pulsate’s mobile marketing software uses micro-beacons and cloud software to push notifications to customers based on their locations and specific preferences. Customers include Heineken, PayPal and Boyle Sports.

Investors included PayPal, dunnhumby, Delta Partners’ Bank of Ireland Seed and Emerging Sectors Fund, Enterprise Ireland and a private investor.

The fundraiser brings to over €2.5m ($3m) the amount invested in Pulsate since it was established. In 2016, Pulsate raised €2.3m from backers that also included those in the new round. Enterprise Ireland invested €650,000, on top of €300,000 in 2014.

In 2017, Pulsate Mobile Limited booked a loss of €622,000, bringing accumulated losses to €2.1m. It finished the year with a debtor book worth €181,000, cash reserves of €223,000 and net worth of €207,000.

The Irish company employed eight people at end-2017, down from 13 the year before. Pulsate also operates an office with a sales team in the US. In 2016, Leddy said that he was planning to add 40 staff in Pulsate as it expanded.

“Pulsate’s innovative platform captures millions of mobile data points every day to deliver real-time insights to drive in-the-moment engagement at scale,” said Sarah Martin.

“We help bring our clients’ digital assets to life and enable them to continuously engage their customers through contextually rich and relevant mobile interactions. I’m thrilled to join a great company with a strong value proposition.”

Dunnhumby, which specialises in customer data science, is a Pulsate investor and strategic partner. “Pulsate delivers meaningful results for its customers. We’re excited to further deepen our commitment and support the company’s next wave of growth and innovation,” said Kyle Fugere, head of ventures for dunnhumby.