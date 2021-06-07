Pubs Reopen For Outdoor Service

07 Jun 2021 | 09.19 am

Over 50% of Ireland’s pubs will reopen on Monday June 7 for outdoor service and welcome back customers for the first time this year.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) expects that c. 4,000 pubs will resume trading while 25,000 staff will return to work.

VFI members are reporting strong bookings for the first day back. Some pubs are reserving tables for ‘walks-ins’ to cater for customers on the day.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben commented: “The message from publicans to old regulars and new customers alike is ‘we’ve missed you and welcome back’.

“The reopening for outdoor service will also see 25,000 staff return to work after an horrendous 15 months. Last year’s numerous lockdowns and partial reopening played havoc with their lives so it’s important staff have confidence that we are now on the path to a full reopening.

“For the vast majority of publicans, outdoor service will keep them ticking over until indoor trading resumes on July 5. We’re acutely aware that thousands of our members cannot open this week at they have no outdoor space and will have to wait another four weeks to resume trading. To get pubs back open will be a great sign the country is returning to normal.”

Photo: Paul and Anne O’Neill and their son Conor, who run The Glyde Inn at Annagassan, Co Louth, and bar staff Alannah Butterly. (Pic: Conor McCabe)