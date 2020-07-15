Pubs Lockdown Extended To August 10

15 Jul 2020 | 06.25 pm

The government has dashed hopes of a return to business for thousands of bar owners by extending their lockdown to August 10.

The government had previously indicated that all pubs, bars, hotel bars and nightclubs could re-open on July 20.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) and ministers made the decision despite Covid-19 cases virtually disappearing from Ireland’s hospitals.

Latest HSE data shows that there have been a total of 16 hospital admissions relating to Covid-19 in the 17 days since Phase 3 of the re-opening plan on June 29. At the height of the crisis in April, Covid hospital admissions were running at over 50 a day.

Phase 3 has not seen any spike either in ICU Covid admissions. They stood at 12 on June 29 and are currently at 8.

Martin justified preventing publicans from trading on the basis of advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, which claims that the ‘R number’ has now risen above 1.

“The priority now must be to get that R number back below ‘1’. By doing so we will give ourselves the best chance possible to fully reopen our schools in late August. It is also a critical step in the process of making sure that essential non-Covid healthcare continues as quickly as possible,” said Martin.

HSE data also shows that Covid-19 has been suppressed to the point where it is almost an irrelevance. Of 49,400 Covid tests in the past seven days, only 0.3% tested positive. On June 29 the corresponding figure was 0.5%.

Despite this evidence, Martin has also decided that face coverings will have to be worn by customers in shops and shopping centres across the country. Retail staff will also be required to wear a face covering unless there is a partition between them and members of the public or where there is a distance of 2 metres between them and members of the public.

“Regulations, with details on enforcement and penalties are in the process of being drafted,” Martin added.