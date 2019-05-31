Publicis Wins Best Agency Award

31 May 2019 | 08.26 am

Publicis has been named Agency of the Year at the An Post Smart Marketing Awards, which took place in the Mansion House Dublin.

Now in its 14th year, the awards scheme recognises excellence in marketing campaigns undertaken by Irish businesses and agencies of all sizes.

Publicis (pictured) won the top gong after receiving awards for a variety of campaigns. The Smart Marketing Team of the Year award was presented to Virgin Media.

Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of Mail & Parcels An Post, commented: “We had the largest ever level of award entries this year, and Direct Mail was by far the largest category. As new generations of consumers embrace new methods of communication, it is clear that Direct Mail and indeed post in general remains a versatile, reliable stalwart in the ever-evolving marketing mix.

“With recent changes in data regulation and the growth of data management in ecommerce and tech, we are seeing new customers using mail to grow their customer base and drive conversion,” Bridgeman stated.

He added that An Post Commerce, the company’s new business-to-business brand, brings together a variety of communication channels, drawing businesses and customers closer to each other through postal services, bulk mail marketing and parcel solutions.

“We know what drives Irish consumers and businesses and we are constantly moulding our delivery products to suit market demands,” Bridgeman added.

Pic: Kieran Harnett