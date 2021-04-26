Publicans Demand Reopening Roadmap

26 Apr 2021 | 08.51 am

Border publicans have highlighted the unfairness of ongoing trading restrictions ahead of hospitality outlets in Northern Ireland opening later this week.

On Friday April 30, in time for the May public holiday, pubs in Northern Ireland will reopen for outdoor trading. Three weeks later they can resume indoor business, with no distinction between ‘wet pubs’ and pubs serving food.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says the upcoming government announcement about reopening hospitality must include a coherent plan that provides confidence for its members and the 50,000 staff employed by pubs.

The VFI is calling for pubs to be allowed reopen for outdoor trading on May 28 followed four weeks later by indoor trading on June 18. This is on the basis that the vaccination programme in the Republic is four weeks behind the North’s.

Chief executive Padraig Cribben commented: “Given that the North is planning to fully reopen its pubs and hospitality sector in May it would be crazy to have two different systems in place on the island. Similar to the reopening plan in England, the North has abolished the much-derided €9 meal and all hospitality outlets will reopen together.

“Our members are worried by media reports referring to ‘outside dining’ and reopening dates for hotels and B&Bs without any mention of pubs. Our message is clear – the hospitality sector must reopen together.

“The imminent government announcement must provide a coherent strategy for pubs through indicative dates for both outdoor and indoor trading. The trade is desperate for a plan that that injects confidence into the sector.

“We now have 95% of over 70s vaccinated and these numbers will only increase over May,” Cribben added. “The government reopening strategy must acknowledge these facts.”

Photo (l-r): Brian Renaghan, owner of Renaghan’s Bar in Clontibret; Diane Kendrick, owner of The Coach House and Olde Pub, Glaslough, Co Monaghan; and Ray Aughey, owner of The Squealing Pig in Monaghan. (Pic: Conor McCabe)