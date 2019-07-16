Public Sector Staff Average Nine Sickies A Year

16 Jul 2019 | 04.22 pm

The number of days lost to sick leave in 2018 across 274,000 staff on the state payroll averaged 9.2 days per employee.

The figures relate to Full-Time Equivalents in the Civil Service and the Education, Health, Justice, Local Government, and Defence sectors.

Public expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) said the total cost of sick leave across the public service through 2018 was €380m, a €40m hike from 2017.

The minister claimed that there has been a ‘cumulative saving’ of €156m since 2013.

Donohoe stated: “Overall savings in the cost of sick leave across the public service continue to be made. However, further work needs to be done to reduce the impact of the Sick Leave Scheme on the Exchequer.

“The rising associated salary costs of sick leave as a result of pay restoration initiatives and a growing public sector workforce have seen a substantial overall rise in sick leave costs for the majority of the public sector. Management in each of the sectors must focus on the management of absenteeism, and policies designed to assist employers in managing cases of prolonged or frequent absence proactively.”

The minister added that a Management of Attendance Policy is currently in development.

Pic: Fennell Photography