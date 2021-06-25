Public Relations Award Winners Announced

25 Jun 2021 | 05.00 pm

Edelman has been named as Agency of the Year in the annual PRCA and PRII Awards for Excellence in Public Relations.

The best small agency (under 10 staff) award went to Alice PR & Events.

The awards were presented online from the Mansion House in Dublin. A quarter of the entries came from in-house communication teams including those working in the public sector, charities, and the civil service.

Winners included Ibec, SuperValu, Tourism Northern Ireland, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Alone, the Department of Justice and Dublin Zoo. An Garda Síochána won three awards.

Martina Byrne, CEO, PRCA and PRII, commented: “The range of the work shortlisted shows the contribution of the public relations profession to economic, social, and cultural life including, in the past year, communications strategies and campaigns designed to save lives.”

Owen Cullen, chairman of the PRCA, said: “At a time when there is an urgent need to prioritise societal and sustainability issues, now more than ever, our profession has the power to facilitate change for the better.”

PRII president Padraig McKeon told attendees that the PRII was established to raise standards and to promote the work of public relations and communication.

“The Awards for Excellence does both by recognising the best in what we do and showcasing it for our employers, our clients and for society generally. While the world emerging from the pandemic still has many challenges, we can be confident that this work shows what makes us relevant and valued in addressing those challenges.”

SELECTED 2021 PR AWARDs winners

• Young Communications Professional: Phillip Costigan of 150Bond

• Public Affairs Campaign: Ibec

• Consumer PR Campaign budget under €50k: FleishmanHillard/SuperValu

• NGO Communications Campaign: Teneo/ Dublin Zoo

• B2B Campaign: Edelman / Xylem

• Sponsorship budget over €50k: Teneo / Vhi

• Long-Term Campaign: Wilson Hartnell / Rugby Players Ireland

For the full list of Awards for Excellence in Public Relations, click here

Photo: Awards MC Dearbhaill McDonald with Padraig McKeon (left) and Owen Cullen. (Pic: Fennell Photography)