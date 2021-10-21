Protect Your Reputation Online With RiskEye

21 Oct 2021 | 11.14 am

RiskEye provides complete risk cover and insights for your brand online by combining innovative technology and real people. CEO Sarah Holland (pictured) explains to Eleanore Hutch how the system works.

The online world is a dangerous place. From trolling to scams to cyberthreats, it has never been more risky for people, brands and businesses to operate online. With the shift to a more social sharing economy, public opinion about a business can now spread across the internet in seconds, causing irreparable damage.

n fact, according to Aviva’s 2021 Risk Insights Report, nearly one third of business leaders named damage to their brand’s reputation as one of their top five risk exposures.

Sarah Holland, CEO of RiskEye, built an entire business out of protecting companies from this threat. A game-changer in the business world, RiskEye’s main objective is to keep both people and businesses safe online, particularly in the social media age.

The company works with Irish, UK and international clients, including Eir, Aviva, DCU, and even Dragon’s Den’s Gavin Duffy who had a Facebook issue online.

Sarah says that a lot of businesses are ill-equipped and simply not prepared to deal with the dangers that come with being online. “It is a new world and lots of businesses may employ people who are not familiar with social media. We work with them to educate them on how they can exist in that space and be confident to do so. You need to be prepared and understand what you’re stepping into, in order to prevent risks before you decide to get online yourself.”

Early Warning Systems

RiskEye uses its sophisticated and unique early warning systems to empower people to feel confident in defining where their red lines are, and what their business considers acceptable. RiskEye’s sole aim is to make its clients safer on social.

“We also work with a lot of comms teams and social media managers and those people who are doing it day-to-day,” Sarah adds. “They have a greater understanding of those platforms, but can find themselves in a less confident situation when they are working.

“When you are doing it individually on your own social platforms, you are fairly confident about what you are doing. In a work environment, you are not sure what is going to come back to you, and some people can feel overwhelmed. Invariably they will come across nasty people who are bullying and trolling and not thinking of the consequences, and our objective is to avoid that.

“Businesses don’t need to be frightened, and they need to know that they are protected. We can give them the confidence to put themselves and their business out there and not be terrified of what will come back.”

Unique Approach

What started as an insurance product to deal with online reputational issues, where PR expertise or legal expertise could be offered, turned into what is now RiskEye in 2021. Sarah and the RiskEye team have years of expertise and experience across all business sectors behind them, solving their clients problems’ with a totally novel and unique approach.

“You can’t throw traditional PR at an online problem, as mostly it will exacerbate it,” says Sarah. “Previously, you might issue a press statement or put someone on radio or television. In the online space, that often only makes things worse. You are reigniting an issue, and the trolls will probably widen the audience of people who see it. We have a team of specialist experts who know how to deal with these problems.”

And like in football, Sarah says the best defence is a good offence. “All the work you do with a client on the prevention side is worth its weight in gold. You can equip and train them for what it means to be online with their business.”

Some of the risks that RiskEye have mitigated are very impressive, including stopping a bank robbery in real time. “‘Someone at a bus stop was standing opposite a branch of a bank we work with. The person saw a bunch of people in balaclavas getting out of a car and heading towards the bank and took a picture. Then they tweeted, ‘looks like there is a bank robbery about to happen’. That came into our centre where we read information and images, and we were able to inform the bank before the employees inside had pressed the silent alarm.”

Sarah likens RiskEye to a house alarm system, but for your business. “We had an idea that businesses should be aware of what is out there about them, and we wanted to create a service that will inform them about that in real-time, so they can deal with it not let it sit there and gain more audience and more comments and so on.

“Businesses understand the risk and want to talk about solutions to protect themselves. We offer that solution by making them safer on social.”

RISKEYE EXPLAINED

What is Safer Social?

Social media activity poses a 24/7 threat to a business’s reputation. RiskEye’s bespoke software combined with our expert team and processes offers the best solution to online risks posed by social media – safer social.

Why do you need Safer Social?

An organisation’s ability to identify all content to, from, and about it in real-time is imperative to control its online profile. RiskEye provides 24/7 monitoring for risks, with a customised overview dashboard, personalised account management, and monthly reports of Facebook and Twitter business pages.

Why is online reputation security essential?

Customers and the public continually assess your company online through multiple platforms, search engines and websites, posting comments day and night. Fake, untrue, or malicious posts can present serious risks that can instantly impact or damage your business and reputation.

How do the alerts work?

Social media is complex. Our service is to fit your needs. You decide what a risk is for your business. Our software allows us to programme your business uniqueness to bring you deeper analytics and understanding of online risks and data and content in real time. If our team find a risk, they will assess the level of risk, inform you, and work towards mitigation.

What is the RiskEye offering?

• Utilising innovative tech and smart people to read and assess every risk.

• Ensuring we collect the right data in real-time to provide the most useful assessment.

• Protecting by enriching social media posts with detailed emotional drivers.

How can I sample the RiskEye service?

We offer our potential clients a 14-day trial which will cover Twitter or Facebook. At the end of your 14 days, you will receive a comprehensive risk overview report detailing your potential risks on social media.

