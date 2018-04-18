Prosecute Fake Insurance Claims, Says AIR

18 Apr 2018 | 02.40 pm

A group seeking reforms in the insurance sector has called for increased prosecutions for false or misleading personal injury claims as part of its proposals for reform presented to the Oireachtas Committee on Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform, a group which brings together representative bodies from the not-for-profit, charity, sports and small and medium-sized business sectors across Ireland, is made up of 20 civic and business representative organisations which include 35,000 members, over 633,000 employees and 41,300 volunteers.

It was formed to address the spiralling cost of business insurance and its impact on the viability of businesses, sporting organisations, festivals and charities.

The AIR proposals cover prevention, consistency and transparency in how liability and motor insurance claims are dealt with, including a call for automatic referral to the Gardaí for prosecution for a plaintiff that knowingly gives or adduces evidence that is false or misleading in a personal injury claim.

Other proposals include a call for a Garda insurance fraud unit to be established immediately; regulation of claims harvesting websites, also known as ambulance chasers; and a requirement for judges to set out detailed reasoning for payouts on injury claims which are in excess of the general guidelines.

Spokesperson Peter Boland said: “Excessive insurance premiums are pushing Irish businesses and civic organisations to the brink and efforts for reform have been halted by vested interests, including the legal profession and insurance industry.

“The Alliance for Insurance Reform has come together as a group to set out practical, achievable steps to reduce spiralling costs for our members. Since the launch of the alliance, we have met with the Minister and numerous state bodies and officials and yet no progress is visible. If the Oireachtas Committee wants to have a real impact on sharply rising business costs, then it must act on our proposals with a sense of urgency.”

The alliance is also seeking:

The Statute of Limitations on personal injury claims to be reduced from two years to one

Change to the approach in calculating the Book of Quantum

Reinstate the Blue Book, the former insurance statistics publication

Individualised explanations to policy-holders for how premiums are settled

Notification to policyholders about the progress of claims against them

National Claims Information Database be given to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board and not the Central Bank.

Photo: AIR representatives at Leinster House with Senator Aidan Davitt (third from left), TD Maurice Quinlivan (fourth from left) and Senator James Reilly (centre)