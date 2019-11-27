Promotion Is Key Requirement Among New Hires

27 Nov 2019 | 11.53 am

Research from Lincoln Recruitment has revealed that fast-track promotion comes top of the list of preferences among new employees — but also that there is a significant mismatch of expectations as between employers and new recruits.

Flexible working conditions and an emphasis on employee well-being are also among the key considerations for workers contemplating a new role.

The Lincoln survey found that one in three employees expect a promotion within two to three years of joining, and 35% say that work-life balance is the most important factor in considering a new role, once the salary is satisfactory.

Managing director Shay Dalton (pictured) said: “Our research reveals a significant shift in employer/employee expectations, particularly when it comes to promotions. With 40% of employees actively looking for jobs if passed over for promotion, this indicates a need for employers to produce competitive career advancement plans if they are to attract and retain staff.

“Today’s employees possess high expectations. Employees are actively looking for perks such as flexible working, health insurance, leave days and access to education.

“With the unemployment rate in Ireland dropping once again, employers are finding it more difficult to find talented people across industries such as accounting and finance, construction, marketing and digital, retail, legal and IT among others.”

While 37% of employees expect to move jobs within 12 months, 40% said they would look for a new job (either actively or passively) if passed over for promotion.

Among employers, seven out of ten are ‘positive or fairly positive’ about Ireland’s economic prospects and plan to recruit staff in the next year.

The survey shows that a majority of employers have experienced moderate to extreme skills shortages over the past 12 months, and one in four eel they do not have the talent needed to achieve their objectives.

• The full survey, with detailed commentary and salary breakdown by role and sector, is available here.

Photo: Shay Dalton (right) with economist Alan Ahearne. (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)