Promising Test Results For Merck Covid Pill

01 Oct 2021 | 04.16 pm

Pharma giant Merck/MSD has announced trial results showing that its Molnupiravir oral antiviral medicine significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid-19.

The news sent Merck shares soaring and dented enthusiasm for Covid vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Merck plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the US Federal Drug Administration DA as soon as possible and to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide.

Merck CEO Robert Davis commented: “With these compelling results, we are optimistic that Molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic.”

The medicine has been developed in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The global Phase 3, randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-site study of non-hospitalised adult patients with laboratory-confirmed mild to moderate Covid-19, at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes, and symptom onset.

The companies said Molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalisation by c.50% compared to placebo for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19.