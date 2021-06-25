Project Management Award For Lockdown Tool

25 Jun 2021 | 10.01 am

Remember the lockdowns, when you needed to know where exactly fell within two, five or 20 kilometres from your home? 2KM From Home, the online tool that enabled you do that, has won a special award for its services at the Project Management Institute’s annual awards.

Developer Dave Bolger created the 2KM From Home website on 27 March 2020, following the government’s announcement of movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The website’s map enabled people to visualise what radius they could legally travel and exercise within under the then-2km limit, and was adapted to include other distances as restrictions evolved. On the first day of operation, 800,000 people visited the site.

Bolger took home the Special Covid-19 Response Award for his efforts, while five other winners also received gongs.

The Project Management Office of the Year award went to Revenue PMO for the team’s “comprehensive approach to developing and imbedding project management ways of working across the organisation”.

Jonny Mooney of Expleo, highlighted for his “great ability to use both the science and the art of project management to achieve project success”, was recognised as Project Professional of the Year.

PMI Ireland chapter president Jackie Glynn said: “The response to the Special Covid-19 Response Award was also phenomenal, with almost 3,000 public votes cast for our shortlist of worthy entrants. 2KM From Home is a project that has had a tangible impact on our day-to-day lives.”

Awards sponsor PwC partner Féilim Harvey commented: “Project managers are integral to success in Irish business and our ability to remain agile and competitive. This has been tested more than ever over the last twelve months through the pandemic. Project managers have responded to this challenge and we have seen amazing projects undertaken to keep our people safe, to reach customers in different ways through lockdown, and indeed to allow many of us to work from home.

“There is a clear trend towards investment in digital technologies to enable project management, as we adjust to the new ways of working. While Covid-19 has caused widespread disruption, our research shows it has also provided momentum and an opportunity to reconfigure our business models for the long term.”

Photo: Dave Bolger (centre) with Jackie Glynn and Féilim Harvey. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)