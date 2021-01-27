27 Jan 2021 | 08.47 am

Ireland’s progress to ‘digital maturity’ has stalled, according to a report by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, and the country now lies bottom of the European league table.

The company’s 2021 Digital Leaders Study reveals that Ireland is stalling when it comes to progressing on the digital maturity path and is underperforming on this metric when compared to six other European countries, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK. Digital maturity is the ability to serve customers through digital channels and has become more important due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Results indicate that over the course of the past 12 months, many companies seized opportunities created by digitalisation, says the report.

“However, a lot more progress can be made, with significant gaps around e-customer relationship management, as digitalisation is set to become a key driver in business recovery and growth over the coming year,” says the study, which scored 390 companies (53 Irish and 337 European) representing various industry sectors on a scale ranging from ‘failed’ (0) to ‘outstanding’ (5).

Ireland achieved an overall average score of 2.53 for digital maturity, the lowest among the seven countries, while the Netherlands came out on top as the leading country with an average score of 3.00.

Seven Irish industry sectors in Ireland were assessed: banking, telco, insurance, food retail, energy, media and food products. The majority of industries saw their scores decline, with only banking achieving a good overall score at 3.16 and maintaining its position for the second year in a row as the most digitally mature industry.

The food produce sector is the least digitally mature with a scale score of 1.51. Food retail sector bucked the trend with the biggest rise, increasing from 2.5 last year to 2.73 as demand for online grocery retail during the pandemic led to improvements in online services by food retail companies.

Bank of Ireland achieved the highest rating, with an average score of 3.55, demonstrating continued investment in digital, followed by AIB (3.45) and Tesco (3.44) as the top three companies in the Irish study.

Country leader Gillian O’Sullivan said: “The BearingPoint 2021 Digital Leaders study provides a valuable snapshot of the level of digital maturity among particular Irish companies and across multiple industry sectors.

“The study provides insights on how businesses are tracking on the path to digital transformation, where the gaps and investment opportunities for further progression are, and how they benchmark against the leading practices of comparative companies across Europe.

“This year’s findings provide a wake up call for Irish businesses to remind them that they must not become complacent and must continue to progress on the path to digitalisation in order to accelerate their recovery and growth, both during and post pandemic.”

Full details and the complete report are available here.