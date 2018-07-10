10 Jul 2018 | 10.23 am
Improving The Links Between Industry And Research
Knowledge Transfer Ireland has lots of resources to help businesses engage with research in Ireland
Sponsored Content
Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) — the national office that helps business to access and engage with the research base in Ireland — has published its annual report: KTI Review and Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey 2017
The annual Knowledge Transfer Survey examines business engagement and commercialisation activity in Ireland’s Research-Performing Organisations (RPOs). The survey results indicate that collaboration with Irish industry is thriving and there is a robust pipeline of technology licences, spin-out companies and products reaching the market.
Highlights from the report include:
- 1,324 active research collaborations with industry
- 24 new products and services launched
- 915 jobs in active spin-out companies
- 21 new spin-out companies created
- 164 licence agreements signed
- 82% of collaboration agreements signed with Irish companies.
Prioritising Innovation
According to John Halligan, Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, innovation is key to maintaining competitiveness and Irish firms must prioritise innovation if they are to compete and win in a global marketplace.
“The government is committed to helping companies turn good ideas into innovative products and services and ultimately jobs,” the minister said at the launch of the Survey.
“The findings of KTI’s 2017 annual report show that KTI and the work of Technology Transfer Offices are making it easier for Irish companies to access the knowledge and expertise available within our research-performing organisations.
“With a skilled technology transfer resource in the publicly-funded research sector and an active innovation system, I am confident we can further KTI’s work to make research collaboration and commercialisation simple and accessible.”
The report can be read in full at the KTI website, knowledgetransferireland.com.
Business Access To Research And Expertise Within Ireland’s Research Base
Companies that innovate gain a more distinct market advantage. Working with Ireland’s Higher Education Institutes and specialist Technology and Research Centres is a cost-effective way to access ideas, expertise and technology, which for many companies have been a proven route to new product development and process improvements.
The KTI website has a host of useful resources to help businesses engage with research in Ireland.
Find a Research Partner at: www.knowledgetransferireland.com/Find-a-Research-Partner/
Interactive R&D Funding Tool at: www.knowledgetransferireland.com/Research_in_Ireland/Find-RD-Funding/
Photo: Minister John Halligan and Dr Alison Campbell, Director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland