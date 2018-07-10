Improving The Links Between Industry And Research

10 Jul 2018 | 10.23 am

Knowledge Transfer Ireland KTI Review and Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey 2017 (KTI) — the national office that helps business to access and engage with the research base in Ireland — has published its annual report:

The annual Knowledge Transfer Survey examines business engagement and commercialisation activity in Ireland’s Research-Performing Organisations (RPOs). The survey results indicate that collaboration with Irish industry is thriving and there is a robust pipeline of technology licences, spin-out companies and products reaching the market.

Highlights from the report include:

1,324 active research collaborations with industry

24 new products and services launched

915 jobs in active spin-out companies

21 new spin-out companies created

164 licence agreements signed

82% of collaboration agreements signed with Irish companies.

Prioritising Innovation

According to John Halligan, Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, innovation is key to maintaining competitiveness and Irish firms must prioritise innovation if they are to compete and win in a global marketplace.

“The government is committed to helping companies turn good ideas into innovative products and services and ultimately jobs,” the minister said at the launch of the Survey.

“The findings of KTI’s 2017 annual report show that KTI and the work of Technology Transfer Offices are making it easier for Irish companies to access the knowledge and expertise available within our research-performing organisations.

“With a skilled technology transfer resource in the publicly-funded research sector and an active innovation system, I am confident we can further KTI’s work to make research collaboration and commercialisation simple and accessible.”

The report can be read in full at the KTI website, knowledgetransferireland.com.

Business Access To Research And Expertise Within Ireland’s Research Base

Companies that innovate gain a more distinct market advantage. Working with Ireland’s Higher Education Institutes and specialist Technology and Research Centres is a cost-effective way to access ideas, expertise and technology, which for many companies have been a proven route to new product development and process improvements.

The KTI website has a host of useful resources to help businesses engage with research in Ireland.

