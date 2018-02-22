22 Feb 2018 | 09.04 am

Flynn Hotels is a family-owned hotel group with four exceptional properties that offer superb service, beautifully appointed rooms, fine dining and excellent conference facilities

Whether it’s a large conference, small meeting or gala dinner, Flynn Hotels has a range of meeting rooms and banquet suites to cater for all your needs, with three four-star hotels in Kilkenny, Cork and Ennis, and a three-star property in Dungarvan.

The Newpark Hotel (pictured) is the top conference hotel in Kilkenny, thanks to our range of professional amenities and central location. We take pride in enabling others to do business in a versatile and professional environment, which is why we have 10 dedicated meeting rooms, and conference facilities for up to 800 delegates.

At the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis, whitewashed walls and traditional furnishings bring a historic feel to the Lemenagh Hall. An impressive Tudor-style room, it lends itself perfectly to smaller conferences or board meetings. The newly refurbished Banner Suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows, provides a bright and spacious meeting space and is ideal for larger conferences. The Maguire Suite is perfect for a dinner or a medium-sized conference.

The Imperial Hotel Cork is the ideal choice for your next meeting in Cork City. Our four-star hotel is centrally located and offers luxurious surroundings for your business event. In opulent surroundings, we have the ability to host meetings for up to 250 delegates in our main ballroom. We also have additional meeting rooms to suit small delegate numbers, as well as break-out spaces. Should you require your room set up in a specific way, our team would be delighted to assist.

The Park Hotel Dungarvan offers a great selection of meeting space to hold your next conference. The Deise meeting room has natural daylight, four-metre-high ceilings and a spacious environment to host larger conferences of up to 400 people. The Moresby, Estuary and Conservatory Rooms offer stunning views out over the Colligan Estuary and are ideal to host meetings or private dinners.

