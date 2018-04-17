17 Apr 2018 | 11.43 am

Sponsored Content

If you need finance to power the growth of your company, talk to Capitalflow about invoice discounting, asset finance and commercial real estate finance

Capitalflow is Ireland’s fastest-growing business lender, with in excess of €112 million in facilities advanced to over 900 customers in the last two years. Partnering with Irish businesses, Capitalflow provides flexible finance options to companies looking to grow and scale their business.

Capitalflow finances Irish businesses through a variety of products, including confidential invoice discounting, leasing, hire purchase, refinancing and asset-based lending. The company employed just three people in 2016, growing to a team of 50 in 2017, with plans to grow the team to 90 people by 2020.

Commercial Property Finance

In January 2018, Capitalflow acquired BBF Capital Partners, a property finance company based in Dublin, pledging €100 million in commercial real estate finance to Irish businesses in 2018. The acquisition has allowed the company to offer term loan and bridging finance facilities to Irish business owners, expanding its product offering to include commercial real estate. We now offer commercial property bridging and term loans of between €500,000 and €5 million.

John Mackey (pictured), Head of Sales, Asset Based Lending, says that the response from the business community since launching the firm has been tremendous. “Having come through the tough times, business confidence is high again,” he says.

“Companies are keen to expand, invest into new skills and to grow into new markets, like ourselves. They are looking for good relationship lending managers that can make local decisions quickly.”

The Right Funding Solutions

According to Mackey, customers choose Capitalflow for a number of reasons. “Customers know that, unlike the banks, we will take the time to talk and listen to the business needs, and then work with businesses to find the right funding solutions,” he explains.

“As a local business ourselves, we understand that business is not all plain sailing – there are lots of ups and downs. We pride ourselves on looking beyond the numbers and finding ways that we can help our customers.”

Mackey adds: “If our customers’ businesses aren’t successful, we aren’t successful. We never lose sight of that, and that’s what makes us different. The financial services market in Ireland is changing. The main banks need to de-clutter their business and products. Capitalflow, as a specialist business lender can service customers quickly and locally.”

Expansion Plans

Capitalflow has offices in Santry and on Merrion Square in Dublin, and recently announced its intention to invest a further €10m in new regional offices and create up to 40 new jobs over the next three years. The company has also just launched its new logo and new-look website, which supports Capitalflow’s ambitions and showcases its products.

