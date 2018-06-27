27 Jun 2018 | 12.06 pm

Sponsored Content

Braemar Finance , part of Close Brothers Group plc, a member of the FTSE-250, is an established provider of working capital funding to the professions. Our expertise has been gained over the years by helping fund the assets the professions require to succeed within their sector. In addition, we help our clients by offering finance to their patients or clients

Founded in 1992, Braemar Finance was built on the principles of delivering a knowledgeable, personal service to the professions by offering tailor-made finance solutions designed to help with the growth and development of individual businesses.

The Funding Challenge

In August 2017, Braemar Finance launched its business loan product in Ireland aimed at professionals finding it difficult to secure finance from traditional lenders. Braemar Finance research reveals that two-thirds of firms surveyed in the Republic of Ireland find access to funding is either a ‘major’ or ‘moderate’ challenge. The company’s target market spans the optical, dental, veterinary, accountancy, pharmacy, funeral, legal and medical sectors.

“Our decision to offer this new product was based on conversations with a number of Republic of Ireland professions who have told us that there is a reluctance among some existing lenders to support SMEs,” says Aileen Boyle, Managing Director, Braemar Finance.

“We continue to lend through all economic cycles, because we understand that the overwhelming majority of businesses do not fail overnight, and we see it as our responsibility to stay loyal to our customers.”

Types Of Funding

Braemar Finance has a track record built over 25 years in the UK and Northern Ireland, where its unsecured business and practice loans are available to the professions sector when they need to borrow funds to invest in their business.

The types of finance provided by Braemar Finance encompass leasing, hire purchase and loan products with fixed monthly repayments.

Aileen explains: “As a specialist funder, we offer not only loans but also Leasing and Hire Purchase options. We also offer an independent view on where to source right equipment suppliers at a cost to suit our clients.”

Braemar Finance’s non-secured loan product can be used for a variety of purposes, including buying into or starting up a new business, a renovation, new equipment or simply to cover multiple overheads. Other uses include:

Tax and VAT payments

Business debt consolidation

Practice extension

Education/training

Working capital

Case Study

Leixlip Dental Centre required funding to offer its patients state of the art treatments. After researching the equipment he needed, Dr Weever settled on the Morita CBCT x-ray device as the ideal solution. He approached Braemar Finance to provide the necessary funding, and the investment has revolutionised his practice, with the high-tech imaging device attracting new patients and referrals.

Lasting Relationships

Joe Biesty, Area Manager for Republic of Ireland, has over 16 years’ experience in the finance sector and now specialises in offering asset finance to the professions. “We take pride in building and developing lasting relationships with our clients,” he says. “Our experienced team offer a speedy personal service, and provide a high level of satisfaction across all aspects of service delivery.

“Our most recent quarterly survey of 1,000 organisations in Ireland and the UK found that four out of ten RoI firms surveyed they will be seeking investment for their businesses over the next 12 months. This is a really positive result and our message is that we are open for business and looking to work with firms who want to grow and invest while protecting their cashflow.”

