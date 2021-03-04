Professional Women Benefit From Flexible Work

04 Mar 2021 | 10.06 am

Grant Thornton says that two-thirds of Irish businesses believe that working practices accelerated by the pandemic, such as an increasingly digital and flexible work environment, have had a positive impact on women’s careers in the past 11 months.

The research is part of the consultancy’s Women in Business 2021 report, and the headline result is that two-thirds of respondents believe the move to a digital and more flexible work environment has resulted in better working options for women.

The research reveals that the number of women holding senior leadership positions in mid-market businesses here has increased to 33%, while one in four businesses globally now have a female chief executive.

Partner Dan Holland commented: “It is encouraging to see an improvement on the number of women holding senior leadership roles in Irish businesses, growing from 31% in 2020 to 33% in 2021.

“While we are making encouraging strides, half of those surveyed believe that no action is currently being taken to improve gender balance in their organisation, and 42% are not aware if their business has a formal gender diversity policy or holds records on this.”

The proportion of women in more traditional senior HR roles in Ireland was down slightly at 33% and has trended downwards since 2019.

Shona O’Hea (pictured), partner in financial services at Grant Thornton, wonders if her experience during the past year will be reflected in practice once the pandemic is over and the extent of home working lessens.

“My experience this year has mostly been positive in terms of being a woman at work,” she sated. “Within the last 12 months I have moved to working from home full-time, had a baby, been on maternity leave and been made partner within my firm.

“So while my personal example demonstrates working from home wasn’t a limiting factor in progression, I am conscious that we were all in the same boat this year. I wonder as restrictions lift if someone working from home full-time will ever get the same opportunities and visibility as the person who’s sitting next to the boss every day.”

O’Hea added that measures to create a “robust framework” will be essential to ensure staff who take up flexible working options are not disadvantaged or unconsciously excluded.

The full report will be published in time for International Women’s Day on Monday 8 March.