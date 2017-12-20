20 Dec 2017 | 10.21 am

Professional job vacancies fell by 5% in November when compared with October, and were down 10% compared with November 2016, according to Morgan McKinley.

The recruitment agency’s monthly employment monitor for November was in line with seasonal trends, while the month was also one of the most active in terms of job announcements.

The number of professionals registering in the jobs market remained the same from month to month and increased by 21% compared with November last year.

Trayc Keevans, Morgan McKinley’s director of inward investment, pointed out that jobs announcements had come from Facebook, IBM, Xilinx, Twilio, Digicom and other firms.

“We are aware of a pipeline of new jobs which will continue to be created in the coming months, including strong demand in AI, robotics engineering, cyber security and supply chain management,” she added.

Keevans said that US tax bill, which includes big cuts on corporation tax and is moving quickly towards full approval, will not result in significant job reductions in Ireland.

“[We don’t] anticipate any significant reduction in future job growth through FDI, especially in the regions or with professional job applications outside the capital, as house prices and rentals continue to rise. Infrastructure and education continue to attract job seekers to regional locations where the standard of living is more affordable than in the capital.

“Ireland’s corporation tax of 12.5% will still remain competitive, compared to the expected US tax rate, but our tax rate may also come under pressure from the EU. Nevertheless, the total equation is one where FDI companies should continue to find Ireland an attractive base.”