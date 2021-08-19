Prodigy’s Minecraft Coding Goes Down Under

19 Aug 2021 | 10.57 am

Education technology company Prodigy Learning has launched its ‘Coding in Minecraft’ computer science credential programme in Australia.

The computer science curriculum, assessment and credential programme immerses students in Minecraft: Education Edition to develop and prove their coding skills.

The purpose of Coding in Minecraft, according to Prodigy, is “to put coding skills at every educator’s and child’s fingertips”.

The company says that its SaaS solution gives educators from all backgrounds the confidence and tools to engage young and diverse learners, from seven years to 16, in coding — and even if educators are not proficient in coding themselves.

Chief executive Andrew Flood (pictured) said: “By immersing the curriculum and assessment in Minecraft: Education Edition, we capture the imagination of young learners through one of the most popular games in the world and support them to learn to code, design and solve problems.”

Microsoft Australia education director Tiffany Wright added: “We are excited to see our partner Prodigy Learning bring ‘Coding in Minecraft’ to Australian classrooms. This innovative solution makes coding skills more accessible than ever and help us make greater strides toward closing the digital skills gap.”

Pic: Will O’Reilly