Prodigy Learning Delivers Digital Skills To Australia

19 Oct 2017 | 01.02 pm

Irish educational technology firm Prodigy Learning has entered the Asia Pacific market by opening an office in Sydney. The Dublin company is partnering with Microsoft Australia to deliver its digital skills and STEM programmes in the education system.

According to the company, Prodigy Learning’s digital skills certifications and learning solutions deliver job-ready skills, improving employability for students and productivity for employees. It works with education and training providers to create learning pathways leading to industry certifications and local academic standards in the technology spectrum, from entry-level digital skills to computer science.

Prodigy Learning was founded in 2000 and expanded into Britain in 2008, with a customer base including academic, commercial and public-sector institutions. Customers range from secondary schools to universities such as the London School of Economics and the University of St Andrews, government departments including the NHS in the UK and SOLAS in Ireland, and corporate bodies including large professional bodies such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Exports now make up more than 70% of Prodigy’s business, and the expansion into Australia will make it the only Irish global player in its sector. It expects the latest move to provide significant revenue growth within the next two years, with plans to service the wider Asia Pacific region from Sydney offering further growth opportunities.

Chief executive Andrew Flood said: “Digital and STEM skills are critical to the Australian economy, the jobs of today and the future. According to Deloitte & ACS, it is expected that by 2020 there will be 100,000 new jobs created within the ICT workforce in Australia. Yet according to PWC, only 16% of Australian high school graduates pursue degrees in STEM disciplines.

Microsoft Partnership

“In partnership with Microsoft, we will provide digital skills certifications such as Microsoft Office Specialist and Microsoft Technology Associate, along with supporting learning solutions and educator professional development to help prepare students to participate in the ‘ideas economy’ and become the innovators of tomorrow.”

Microsoft Australia education director George Stavrakakis added: “Digital Skills and STEM in education are critical to the students of today and tomorrow. In Prodigy Learning we now have an international experienced Microsoft skills and certifications partner to support our strategy. We are delighted they have chosen to invest in Australia and look forward to achieving great things together.”

Prodigy Learning recently recruited new staff in Dublin and London to support its international expansion. New hires include chief financial officer Mark Reid, who has joined from AIB Corporate Finance in Dublin.

Prodigy Learning Ltd booked a net profit of €525,000 in 2016 and had net worth of €1.4m at year-end, including balance sheet cash of €838,000. Directors Andrew Flood and Craig Bewley shared €195,000 in pay and pension remuneration. The company employed eight other people through 2016.



Photo (l-r): Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland; Andrew Flood; President Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins; and George Stavrakakis