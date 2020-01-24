Procurement Focus At Business Connect

24 Jan 2020 | 11.59 am

The Small Firms Association is to hold its third annual Business Connect event on Thursday February 6 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The marketplace event aims to show delegates how the decision-making and purchasing processes are conducted at leading companies, and this year they will be hearing from DAA’s head of procurement Emmanuel Heddin and Dunnes Stores brand manager Diarmuid Murphy on what they look for in local small business suppliers and from small companies, on winning big contracts.

Motivational speaker and leadership coach David Meade will conduct an interactive session in which he will show delegates how to influence in order to win business. In addition, award winners, partners and sponsors from the SFA’s Small Business Awards 2020 will showcase their businesses.

SFA chairman Graham Byrne said: “Governments do not create jobs – businesses do. The next government must put the right policies in place to increase the ease and attractiveness of doing business in Ireland. If it does so, a thriving small business community will create employment, reinvigorate towns and villages around the country and make a significant contribution to the Irish economy.

“Ireland urgently needs a coherent strategy that places a clear focus on the 98% of businesses employing half the private sector workforce in Ireland. The next government must get behind these indigenous businesses to unlock untapped potential and ensure our competitiveness in what is now a very changing world.”

The SFA also set out its key demands from government after the election, with an emphasis on ending rising insurance costs, reforming the commercial rates system, reducing the administrative burden on small businesses, improving access to sources of finance, and ensuring that wage pressures do not get out of hand.

It also wants capital gains tax reduced to 20%, a €15m lifetime limit for CGT Entrepreneur Relief, and tax relief for non-domiciled new hires by small firms. The SFA’s ‘Small Business Manifesto’ is available here.