ProcessUs Acquired By Hikari

30 Apr 2021 | 09.26 am

Hikari Data Solutions has acquired ProcessUs, a software development and process re-engineering startup. ProcessUs has 10 staff and has operations in the Netherlands.

Hikari activities span data analytics, business intelligence, process innovation, customised business applications, and business process automation.

According to Hikari executive chairman Eamon Moore, the combination of ProcessUs’ process re-engineering skills and Hikari’s data analytics expertise enables the company to provide full, end-to-end Power Platform solutions.

“We are delighted to announce this win-win acquisition, delivering synergy from our two organisations,” said Moore. “The strengths of our respective teams are complementary, creating a complete skillset for the entire Microsoft Power Platform, our platform of choice for developing business solutions for our customers.

“The market opportunity for growth that this new form of software development presents is astounding, and we are really excited to bring our solutions to customers and partners around the world.”

Power Platform is a group of products from Microsoft which offers in-depth data analytics, business process automation, virtual agents for communication, and the ability to develop and build custom applications.

ProcessUs founder David Cox added: “The merging of our two companies will accelerate and offer the opportunity to fast-track our business growth. It enables access to a wider market and the ability to provide a more integrated service to our customers.”

“We have seen from previous collaborations between our two companies that the joining of our resources results in a well-rounded capability, and we are looking forward to further developing this synergy.”

Legal and financial advice for the deal came from OBH Solicitors and BDO.

Photo: Eamon Moore (left) with Hikari co-founder Denise Bray and David Cox