Private Equity Takes Control At Chill Insurance

17 Jun 2020 | 10.17 am

British private equity company Livingbridge has bought a majority stake in Chill Insurance.

Chill, which employs c.250 people, was founded in 2006 by Padraig Lynch and Seamus Lynch and says it is now the largest independent personal lines insurance broker in Ireland, with more than 200,000 policyholders and a 6% market share.

Chief executive Michael McLaughlin said: “We are excited by the prospect of partnering with Livingbridge on the next stage in our growth journey. We have been impressed by their successful track record in scaling insurance businesses and their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to widen our reach in the personal lines sector, expand our portfolio of complementary financial services products and build our M&A capability.”

Livingbridge executive Xavier Woodward added: “Chill represents a fantastic opportunity to back a multi-product insurance provider which is uniquely positioned to grow in a large and attractive market. Michael and the management team have all the ingredients we look for in an investee company and we look forward to working with them on accelerating the growth of the business through the M&A strategy over the coming years.”

Earlier this month, Livingbridge acquired a majority stake in Galway-based cyber security company TitanHQ.

Deal details were no disclosed, though market observers speculate that the Chill busienss could have a value of €100m. The Lynch brothers will retain a stake of c.30% in the company.