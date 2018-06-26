Privacy Company Hiring 75 Staff At Dublin HQ

26 Jun 2018 | 08.45 am

Data analytics and privacy company Truata is to hire up to 75 staff for its newly-opened Dublin headquarters this year, mainly data analysts, data scientists and engineers.

Truata was set up as a trust by Mastercard and IBM, its founding beneficiaries, and last month artificial intelligence and IoT company C3 IoT joined the trust as a beneficiary and technology provider.

The trust specialises in data analytics and anonymisation and assists businesses to conduct analytics work in full compliance with Europe’s new privacy and data protection framework, the GDPR, which came into effect on 25 May.

Chief executive Felix Marx said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of our new HQ in Dublin, a city that we identified as an engine of growth and a hotbed of technology talent. Today, Truata and I personally invite the city’s brightest minds to join us as we pioneer this new approach to data management.

“The GDPR has been a powerful catalyst for innovation. The scientists and engineers that join us will be working at the forefront of this exciting area.”

Business minister Heather Humphreys added: “I would like to congratulate Truata on its new HQ in Dublin. Ireland is at the forefront of innovation in data management, which is more important than ever since the introduction of GDPR. Truata’s arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer, and we welcome the creation of 75 highly-skilled new jobs and wish them well for the future.”

The Truata trust says it offers services that allow clients to fully anonymise data, and analytic services to assist customers with tools, data insights, algorithms and reports that they can use in their own products and solutions.