Prisma Low Targets Risk Averse Investors

28 Jun 2021 | 10.46 am

Zurich has added to the Prisma funds range to cater for individuals with a very low appetite for risk.

The new Prisma Low fund has an equity range of 0-10%. The rationale is feedback from brokers seeking lower risk investment options for clients who are fed up with cash deposits and their negligible yield.

According to Zurich’s David Walls: “We have seen many pension clients now being charged -0.65% on deposits, and Prisma Low offers an alternative for some of this cash.”

In particular, Walls has in mind corporates or self-administered pension schemes with significant cash on deposit. Prisma Low’s initial asset allocation is equities 9%, government bonds 20%, corporate bonds 45% and cash 26%. The objective is to deliver returns above prevailing euro cash rates over time.

Branded multi-asset funds have been a huge marketing success for life company fund providers and their broker intermediaries. Back in the day, funds like the Prisma range from Zurich and the Prime range from New Ireland were simply sold as balanced mutual funds with different names. The clever aspect of Prisma and Prime is that there is a sliding scale of risk while the brand name remains the same.

At Zurich its Prisma range comes in five flavours, from the low-risk Prisma 2 to the highest risk Prisma 6. The risk range is largely determined the proportion of fund allocation to equities, and in recent years the larger the stocks exposure the better the return. Prisma 2, for example, is currently showing a 1.2% annualised return over 5-years while the corresponding return for Prisma Max is 12.7%.