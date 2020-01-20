Printing Is Never Just Black And White With Bizquip

20 Jan 2020 | 10.31 am

It has been an interesting 35 years since Jim Leyden (pictured) started Bizquip in the basement of a building on Merrion Square. Now Bizquip is located in Sandyford and part of the business still centres around printing and print technology. Those who know Jim understand that his honest, straight-talking approach, and his tireless quest for innovation, have led to the resilience and longevity of Bizquip.

For many years, printers and photocopiers dominated office space, churning out page after page and creating a cumbersome paper filing system. Then, the innovation of IT happened, and along with that the merging with business process management. Jim recalls it being a very exciting time in the development of the office copying and printing sector. “But it also came with fear and trepidation of the unknown – digitisation of the workplace,” he adds.

The innovation hasn’t stopped from manufacturers such as Ricoh, HP and Brother, as well as from specialist document retrieval and storage software vendors such as Laserfiche. The success of these companies is centred on innovation, software-centric services and a willingness to collaborate with other enterprise IT suppliers like Microsoft.

Integrated Print Services

According to Jim: “The underlying shift in IT technologies was going to demand a similar shift in printing, which has led Bizquip to focus on supplying print services that integrate cloud technology and mobility, and support GDPR compliance and security.”

Though the paperless office may be an aspiration for many, in reality paper-lite is the realistic expectation. Businesses are beginning to recognise this and respond.

A recent report by Quocirca revealed that SMEs are accelerating their digitisation initiatives using digital workflow services and solutions, as they seek to drive business efficiency and employee productivity whilst managing operational costs.

Jim instances the example of one client, Monaghan County Council, which has achieved savings of €100,000 per annum due to digitisation of Council processes using Laserfiche’s Enterprise Content Management system. This digitised the Council’s paper documents, enabled automation of updates to the database, and supported efficient planning and procurement of maintenance services, all installed by the Laserfiche team within Bizquip.

Digital Technologies

Digitisation is very important in a world where data compliance and data security are paramount. And Jim has seen first-hand how digital technologies are creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes, increasing mobility, changing expectations and encouraging seamless interactions.

Going forward, the factors that will reduce office printing will be a greater use of document capture and workflow solutions, collaboration tools and much better print management. With a dedicated team of over 60 professionals, Bizquip is uniquely equipped to be at the forefront of this revolution.

