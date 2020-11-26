PrintCheck Group Is More Than Just Ink On Paper

26 Nov 2020 | 01.00 pm

PrintCheck Group is a commercially focused global Marketing Solutions supplier. The company works with leading brands on all of their brand requirements, from creative design through to print and distribution globally.

With the convergence of Print and Digital mediums, PrintCheck Group has developed market-leading integrated technology solutions in both Augmented Reality and Intelligent Marketing Communications, delivering an enhanced go-to market strategy for clients.

The brainchild of CEO Kevin Hogan, PrintCheck Group was established in 2014 with the backing of shareholders Stephen Clinton and Derek Ennis. The backbone of the business model was delivering on print management, logistics and distribution requirements for brands.

With a history in print manufacturing for over 20 years, Kevin Hogan felt that the move to a broader managed service would grow the reach of the business. With a strap line of ‘More than Just Ink on Paper’, the aspiration to become a company of scale has seen PrintCheck Group evolve and expand its services.

This year, following a major recent contract win PrintCheck Group is now responsible for a global supply chain solution for a large airline. “We have structured a fluid model that allows us to scale up and down commercially based on demand,” says chief operating officer Jon Blythe, who joined the group in 2018. “This was a truly innovative approach for the client and one of the key factors in securing the contact.”

PrintCheck Group now operates in Ireland, the UK and our recently opened offices in the US. In August 2020, Dave Furney joined the team as managing director of the Business Services division. He has recently returned following two years working in New Zealand, with BlueStar, one of the country’s largest Marketing Solutions companies. “With Dave coming on board, we are now in a position to diversify our existing portfolio to embrace a full marketing services offering for clients,” says Blythe.

Dave Furney explains that data, insights, creative design, and what brands want to achieve, are the starting point for PrintCheck Group campaigns. “Linking these to Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Marketing Communication Platforms are how we deliver intelligent communications for our clients. EDGE, the PrintCheck Group platform, is the key to supporting the business aspirations. From print and direct mail campaigns through to full augmented experiences, we are raising the bar by making more possible,” he adds. One of those channels, Direct Mail has never been better placed as a value proposition for brands. “Targeted Direct Mail coupled with augmented reality, as a tactile medium, has never had a greater opportunity to work hard for brands in a crowded marketplace, and is now ever more appealing to all ages and demographics.”

Taking PrintCheck Group to the next level and embracing the idea of being ‘more than just ink on paper’ is the rationale for establishing the new team. “We have seen our client requirements move from print to a broader service offering,” explains Jon Blythe. “PrintCheck Group now offers a comprehensive print managed solution to clients that takes their journey from creative design to global distribution.”

Jon Blythe adds that innovation is at the fore of everything that PrintCheck Group does, with the aim of bringing edgy marketing solutions to life. PrintCheck Group does not take a one size fits all to our clients, instead they have chosen to diversify their offering, investing in the design and development of a flexible, innovative, customer focussed business model, that fully embraces clients brand marketing requirements, now and into the future.

For more information or question or queries you may have please contact PrintCheck Group, 01 687 7199, or through our contact page at www.printcheckgroup.com

Pictured: Kevin Hogan (right), CEO of PrintCheck Group, with COO Jon Blythe (left) and Dave Furney, MD of Business Services