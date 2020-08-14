Principle Recruitment Opens London Office

14 Aug 2020 | 11.38 am

Recruitment agency Principle is expanding into the British market and has opened a London office in Soho.

The agency, founded in 2000 by Audrey Hughes, specialises in placing contingent and permanent workers in technology, engineering, media, marketing, finance and operations jobs.

Hughes (pictured) commented: “A lot of the employers we service are global corporations with offices in cities across the world. We provide recruitment services for managed service provider and recruitment process outsourcing clients located within leading tech companies, for example. Such clients operate on a global level and expect their providers to do likewise.

“We saw the opportunity to expand into the UK market on that basis, and we are delighted to say our London office is now up and running successfully, with our first two major clients on board.”

Plans for a major launch event in March were upended by the virus lockdowns, but Principle was able to manage the set-up of the office remotely in the months since. Hughes added that the sectors Principle deals with had been relatively unaffected by Covid-19.

“We’re now seeing demand for recruitment services pick up again, and we’re looking forward to widening our profile and reach across the UK,” she stated.

Principle employs c.70 people in Ireland, and a further ten employees should be added in London by the end of the year, the company says.