Prime Rents To Flatline In 2019

01 Feb 2019 | 01.51 pm

Estate agent HWBC is forecasting that prime office rents in Dublin will remain at their current level of around €60 to €65 per square foot through 2019.

Last year was notable for mega tech deals in terms of demand for Dublin office space, according to HWBC’s 2018 Dublin Office Market Review.

Major lettings to Google, Facebook and LinkedIn helped boost the take up of new space by 8% to 3.85m sq ft in 2018, surpassing the 2017 level of 3.6m sq ft.

However, HWBC notes a weakening in demand for smaller lot sizes, with space in the under 30,000 sq ft range slower to fill, reflecting a more cautious outlook in sectors such as finance, professional services and life sciences.

Co-working giant WeWork accounted for four of the Top 10 deals in 2018, and the co-working sector accounted for 12% of the total market take up for the year. HWBC cautions that the sector’s rapid expansion may ease in 2019, as funders and investors re-assess risk and growth rates after the correction in global markets at the end of 2018.

HWBC managing director Tony Waters (pictured) commented: “We’re aware of several active requirements from tech companies in the market who are looking to take over 100,000 sq ft of space in 2019. Though this level of pre-letting demand is very positive, it also somewhat masks activity on the ground where demand for smaller lot sizes is not as active.”

Waters sees the Dublin suburban office market still in growth phase, with rents expected to exceed €32 per sq ft this year, and the potential to peak to around €35 psf in locations like Sandyford and Central Park.

Rental growth and demand is again being driven by US FDI companies taking additional space in the suburbs as an alternative and lower cost location for staff.

With 1.83m sq ft of new office space completed in 2018, HWBC is expecting a further 2.3m sq ft of space to be completed through 2019. Eighty per cent of new space has already been leased at the point of practical completions, a factor which has helped keep city centre vacancy rates low at 5.4%.

HWBC director Paul Scannell said: “Demand for suburban office space will continue to be strong. The impact of Brexit has been more limited than was anticipated. However were there to be a disorderly no-deal Brexit, it is possible that some UK corporates might take more radical action in terms of their location of staff and offices, with a corresponding increase in Brexit-led demand in the Dublin office market.”