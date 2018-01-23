Price Cuts For Irish Life Health Plans

23 Jan 2018 | 11.12 am

Irish Life Health is to reduce the cost of some of its health insurance plans from March 2, with an average reduction of 9.5% on adult pricing and 14.2% on children’s pricing.

According to the company, the changes will yield significant savings on private health insurance for families. Irish Life Health says, for example, that for a family of four on its Health Plan 13, the annual saving will be €437, while an adult on the BeFit2 plan will see an annual saving of €133.20.

In addition, Select Starter, which it describes as “one of the most competitive plans in the market”, will have an adult price of only €486.20 for new joiners to this plan, which is a saving of €322.60 annually for a family of four.

The price cuts follow previous price reductions in many Irish Life Health plans in January this year. In addition, Irish Life Health launched its new BeneFit plans in November 2017, offering private hospital cover at the competitive price of €799 per adult. The BeneFit plans also give up to €250 back on wellness benefits such as; sports club/gym membership and fitness wearables.

Managing director Jim Dowdall (pictured) commented: “We continually look to find ways of delivering value to our customers and are pleased to announce these price reductions today.

“In order for us to be in a better position to provide further savings to our customers, we are continuing to call on the Department of Health and the HSE to address the inequitable health insurance levy model and inappropriate charges in the public system, which is a key driver in high health insurance premiums.”