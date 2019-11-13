Prezi Video Adds Content To Conference Calls

13 Nov 2019 | 03.06 pm

Prezi, the visual communications company known for its zoomable presentation platform, has released an in-depth analysis of how video is used in the modern office.

The Future of Video at Work Index was conducted by Censuswide Research among c.2,000 office workers in the UK. Key findings include:

• Physical face to face meetings still beat video communications as the most effective method to engage with each other (88%) but not by much. Two thirds said they were engaged when presented to remotely via video conference.

• Over half of respondents agreed that the ability to give presentations is important to their career growth.

• Nearly two thirds say they are the most attentive in a video conference call presentations for work late morning. They are least attentive in late afternoon.

Peter Arvai (pictured), co-founder and CEO at Prezi, commented: “Technology is helping enable a more effective workforce that can work more flexibly and remotely. As a result, the way we communicate and stay engaged is evolving and face-to-screen has become a primary type of video communication. We believe it deserves more immersive, visual tools such as Prezi Video.”

According to Arvai, Prezi Video puts a person on the screen alongside their visual content in real time. “With Prezi Video, people have a new way to easily create and share videos, putting an end to the need for text-filled screen shares, post production graphics editing, and green screens.”

Prezi’s offerings also include Prezi Next, a zoomable presentation platform, and Infogram, the leader in infographics and data visualization. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, Latvia.

Investors include Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences.