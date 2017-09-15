The Preston Associates Opens Dublin Office

15 Sep 2017 | 09.14 am

The Preston Associates, one of the UK’s leading Executive Coaching companies, has opened a Dublin office under the direction of Barbara Morrison.

“The decision to open a Dublin office is a response to the increasing number of direct enquiries from Irish companies into our London HQ,” said Morrison (pictured), who is returning to her roots after 15 years working in the UK.

“Whilst in the past executive coaching may have been perceived as remedial, it is now seen by the firm and the individual as an investment in high performing and talented executives. Executive coaching is all about driving the individual’s performance and ultimately the organisation’s performance.”

According to the 2016 Deloitte Human Capital Trends report, 94% of Irish corporates rate leadership development as a top priority. Having a targeted approach to developing leaders early and developing them is seen as key to business success, yet only 50% of Irish companies feel ready to address it.

In Morrison’s view, the challenges facing business leaders are multifaceted. In addition to thinking about day to day operations, they face an increasingly complex business, economic and human capital environment.

She explained: “Leaders must deliver against the challenges of the rapid pace of technological disruption; attract, motivate and engage the next generation of talent increasingly motivated by autonomy; build cross-functional teams and sustain a high performance culture

“The leaders of today require more than just operational and management capabilities. They need to develop a broader range of strengths and skills. Indeed, many of the strengths that got them to this point in their careers are the very traits that un-flexed can trip them up. They need to develop new approaches to leadership to be successful in the ever-evolving workplace.

“Making the time to stop and think about the strategic direction of the business is frequently de-prioritised as the here and now gets in the way. Leadership coaching drives leaders to make this a priority.”

Return On Investment

Morrison added that The Preston Associates work with clients to extract the return on investment of the work by asking questions to really uncover the economic value to the organisation of a positive change, and the economic cost of maintaining the status quo.

“Other qualitative benefits include reduced team conflict, greater levels of trust and reduced levels of stress,” she said. “As a firm we won’t accept a coaching engagement unless the client believes that there is at least a five to ten times return on our fees. Understanding the potential and desired ROI ensures we are all set up for success from the outset.”