16 Nov 2017 | 11.02 am

Canadian digital content distributor PressReader officially opens its new offices in Dublin today. The company announced in February 2017 that it will create 65 jobs for its Irish operations, recruitment for which is still ongoing.

PressReader’s online platform allows people to read and share content from over 7,000 publications, including Irish and global newspapers and magazines. The firm says that it has seven million monthly active users.

Ruairí Doyle has been appointed general manager based in PressReader’s Irish office. His previous roles included heading up GrabOne and a product marketing manager stint in Google EMEA.

Alex Kroogman, CEO of PressReader, said that a lot of great things are happening in the tech sector in Ireland. “Now that we’ve opened our Dublin office we’re starting our search for top Irish tech talent. Our first goal is to hire developers to help build and enhance PressReader’s machine learning capabilities.”

PressReader has been forging partnerships with a number of five-star hotels in Ireland, including The Shelbourne and Ashford Castle, which provide guests with complimentary access to the platform.

Irish publications distributing their content through PressReader include the Irish Independent, The Sunday Independent, The Irish Times, The Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mirror.