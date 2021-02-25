Press Photo Awards To Livestream On February 26

25 Feb 2021 | 09.32 am

The ‘Press Photographer of the Year Awards’ will this year be live-streamed to the public on February 26, showcasing work by members of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland’s more than 200 members.

Former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller chaired the judging panel, which included international snappers Eddie Keogh and Edmond Terakopian, together with multimedia category judges Philip Bromwell and Michael Lee, former RTÉ cameraman.

The awards, which cover nine categories from news through portraits, sports, and entertainment to politics, the environment, and nature, with a multimedia award for video entries, attract almost 2,000 images each year.

PPAI president Crispin Rodwell said: “It has been an extraordinary twelve months in the country’s history, during which the members of the PPAI have served their vital role in producing a visual record of the pandemic, which will be preserved in the nation’s archives.

“But while Covid-19 has touched every corner of the country and every aspect of Irish society, life goes on and the work and professionalism of our press photographers continues. Our awards recognise and reward the very best press photography from a truly momentous year and this collection of images will stand as a memorial to those that lost their lives and to those that saved many more.”

Sharon Murphy (pictured), chief executive of associate sponsor Wilson Hartnell, added: “Images have a unique ability to tell stories in ways that words can’t. They stir our emotions, capture history and unforgettable moments and experiences that forever serve as tangible memory banks.

“Wilson Hartnell is proud to be an associate sponsor of the awards and we wish all those who have entered the very best of luck for February 26.”

To watch, just go to the PPAI website here tomorrow, Friday February 26, starting at 8.00pm.