Press For Progress Is Women’s Day Theme

08 Mar 2018 | 10.48 am

It is International Women’s Day yet, according to the WEF Global Gender Gap Report, it will take two more centuries to reach economic gender parity, which is why one Irish business network is focusing on the day’s global theme, #PressforProgress.

At Vodafone, group CEO Vittorio Colao joined Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland (pictured below), to present Vodafone’s ‘Women in Red’ awards to Lauren Kehoe (IP Voice & Transformation Product Manager) and Maura Doyle (Head of Credit & Billing). The ‘Women in Red’ Awards highlight the achievements of empowering female employees at Vodafone and create a platform which recognises their accomplishments. A panel discussion hosted by Olivia O’Leary also took place as part of a week-long schedule of events marking the company’s most inspiring female role models.

Law firm William Fry will be supporting the Dress for Success Dublin campaign as part of its diversity and inclusion programme, by organising a clothing collection for Dress for Success and a coffee morning today, to go with it, as will Eir, while financial consultancy KPMG is collaborating with Childrens Books Ireland on its BOLD GIRLS project, which aims to break down societal barriers and to instill confidence in girls and young women by showing them female characters in children’s books with agency, power and opinions.

Not to be outdone, a team of 20 women from Deloitte, led by partners Valarie Daunt and Eimear McCarthy, will travel to the Arctic next week to trek through this harsh environment for five days to honour the mothers of children who suffer from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and raise funds for research into this illness.

At the Digital Hub in Dublin, Elaine Burke of Silicon Republic took a selfie with Helen Fullen, Pamela Newenham and Clare Duignan (below). The Digital Hub hosted a panel discussion which focused on women working in the technology and digital media industry and progress being made to accelerate gender parity.

Accountancy firm RBK, where 50% of the staff are women, is hosting a fundraising coffee morning in aid of Esker House Women’s Refuge, Athlone. The firm is also hosting a discussion featuring a selection of inspirational Irish women from different walks of life to discuss their lives, their career to date and their hopes for the future. Participants include Dr Marcella Finnerty, lawyer Jill Callanan and RTE producer Sarah Binchy.

Friends First’s investment division is highlighting the fact that both management and investment strategy for its Commercial Property funds and range of Portfolio funds (Magnet and Compass) are led by a female team. Its senior property fund manager is Suzie Nolan, while Patrizia Libotte is director of Multi Asset Funds with responsibility for managing portfolio funds. Claire Solon is head of property managing €600m of property assets.

In the Oireachtas, a painting was unveiled featuring all 53 female members of the Dáil and Seanad. The Noel Murphy painting (below) also includes Countess Markievicz, the first Irish woman elected to parliament (never mind that it was the House of Commons and that as a Shinner she refused to take her seat).

At the University of Limerick, more than 150 participants are expected for a conference supported by Northern Trust, Dell EMC, Johnson and Johnson, Bank of Ireland and WiSTEM2D, while Fujitsu and Dublin Chamber are co-sponsoring an IWD event at the Alex Hotel in Dublin to celebrate Ireland’s successful business leaders and female entrepreneurs.

Siemens Healthineers in Swords is organising a collection for Aoibhneas, a women’s and children refuge in Coolock. Collection boxes have been placed around the Siemens Healthineers site where employees can donate clothing and toiletries.

Fidelity is hosting visits by Transition Year students to its Galway and Waterside offices, where they will take part in STEM-based workshops and will hear from women in Fidelity on ‘A Day in The Life’ of their jobs.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery reminded everyone that Mother’s Day is this weekend. Lotto presenter and TV personality Nuala Carey and her mother, Ann, enjoyed an afternoon tea courtesy of the company, with lensman Justin Mac Innes on hand to snap All Cash scratch cards too (below) – the ideal Mother’s Day gift.

Among other companies running several different activities for the day that’s in it are Sodexo, Oracle and Premier Lotteries. The latter points to its family-friendly policies on flexible hours and extra family leave as approaches which are of particular benefit to its women staff.

At Aer Lingus, all female passengers are being offered Priority Boarding today on 110 UK and European flights from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock and Belfast.

Photo: Aer Lingus Captain Kelly Dolan and First Officer Anne Kirwan. (Pic: Jason Clarke)