13 Nov 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Flexible workspace provider Premier Business Centres celebrates 21 years in business this year. To coincide with this landmark milestone, the company has rejuvenated its branding and launched a new website, premierbusinesscentres.com

Premier Business Centres offers its clients a range of serviced and virtual offices, as well as meeting rooms, across a number of strategic locations in Citywest Business Campus, Dublin City Centre and Naas, Co. Kildare.

General Manager Therese Mullane, who has been working in the industry since 1996, has seen huge changes in how we do business over the years, and she believes that bigger changes are coming. “During the current pandemic lots of people have worked from home and have managed well working remotely. However, many people will want and need to get back to working once again from the office – but those spaces may no longer be suitable,” Therese explains.

Flexible Workspace Solutions

“Many people will not feel safe working in a large open-plan space, while employers may no longer need the large offices they once needed, as some of their workforce may continue to work from home. We can offer both employees and employers private and flexible workspace solutions without tying people into long-term leases, while allowing the option to upsize or downsize as required.

“One interesting fact that emerged when working with clients to re-design their space since Covid-19 is that all our desks were already a minimum of two metres apart. We never believed in the model of cramming desks into the office suites.”

A recent refurbishment has been carried out in the business centre located at Citywest Business Campus. This location has a parkland setting, easy access and fantastic facilities located within the campus. The PBC premises offers 15,000 sq.ft./1,390 sq.m. of prime office space, with desk options for co-working/sharing an office, or taking your own dedicated private office for as little as three months.

Ample parking is provided, and Citywest Business Campus is designated by the Irish government as Ireland’s National Digital Park. The campus is home to over 120 companies, including Adobe, Aspen, BT, Glanbia, GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Unilever, Uniphar and United Drug.

All Inclusive Monthly Fee

One of the main benefits of choosing a Premier Business Centres office is the guaranteed all-inclusive monthly fee – there are no hidden extras. This allows companies to budget accurately for the year ahead, with the option to terminate the agreement by giving two months’ notice. Office suites can be available within 24 hours, and workstation rates start from just €350 per desk per month, based on three people sharing.

In relation to the current Covid -19 situation, Therese Mullane says: “Caring for our clients and employees has always been a main priority and we have implemented a number of additional measures in response to Covid-19. Having the expertise of our parent company PREM has allowed us to go one step further, with the introduction of the Steri-7 Xtra bio-misting system with Reactive Barrier Technology. We have put all the required protocols in place to ensure our buildings are safe environments in which to work.”

For more information on offices and services provided by Premier Business Centres, check out the website premierbusinesscentres.com

If you would like to talk to a member of the team regarding your possible future requirements, please call 353 (1) 639 2939.