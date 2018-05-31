PREM Group Expanding In Scotland

31 May 2018 | 10.40 am

PREM Group is continuing its expansion in the UK by opening a new serviced apartment complex in Glasgow, what would be called an ‘aparthotel’ in mainland Europe, consisting of 24 apartments in the heart of the Scottish city.

Premier Suites Plus Glasgow is the third property opened in Britain by the group over the past two years. The company now operates 50 properties in Ireland, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands. A further Premier Suites location in Antwerp is in the final stages of refurbishment and will open in September, with Amsterdam opening in 2019.

Chief executive Jim Murphy said: “Glasgow has reinvented itself to become one of the trendiest destinations in the UK, and is on a clear successful growth strategy to grow its tourism and business sectors.

“It boasts a rich cultural, creative art, theatre and music attracting 20 million tourism and business-related visits each year. An increase in demand in both the corporate and leisure markets has resulted in 2017 being a landmark year for growth in the overall UK accommodation sector and this momentum is continuing with thousands of additional rooms entering the market and healthy forecasts of 76% occupancy rates.

“While Brexit has created some economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our sector and are continuing to invest significantly, with a number of further sites under way in the UK and Europe.”

He pointed out that the ‘extended stay’ segment is growing rapidly, with increasing numbers of travellers seeking a more flexible and spacious alternative to traditional hotel accommodation, without having to compromise on the comfort and facilities they associate with hotels, and said this was why the group was investing heavily in the Premier Suites aparthotels.