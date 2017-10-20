20 Oct 2017 | 10.23 am

Pramerica has opened its new €42m campus in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. The 130,000 sq. ft campus was one of the largest recent construction projects in Ireland and took a year to build.

Pramerica Systems specialises in contact centres and software development, and is a subsidiary of US-headquartered Prudential Financial. It opened an office in Donegal in 2000 and currently employs more than 1,500 people.

The new campus features green technologies for electricity generation and rainfall harvesting. It has parking for more than 1,000 vehicles, and landscaped and green areas for staff recreation, among its amenities.

“This investment underscores our commitment to the Letterkenny community and to Ireland,” said Barbara Koster, senior vice president and chief information officer with Prudential Financial, who was on site for the opening this week.

“This new campus ensures that the immensely talented people who work here have every resource they need to provide excellent service to the customers they support. The exceptional community backing we enjoy here only adds to the success.”

During her visit, Koster will be recognized as a recipient of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Award for her professional achievements and support for Ireland. O’Neill was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 to 1987, and his maternal grandparents were from Donegal.

Pramerica will donate €10,000 to the local Special Olympics to coincide with the opening.