PR Consultancy 360 Acquired By FINN Partners

07 Dec 2021 | 03.56 pm

Global marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has acquired 360, the Dublin PR and communications consultancy led by Dan Pender.

360 was established by Pender in 2011 and has a team of 17 people. Clients span technology, food and beverage, financial services, manufacturing, and health sectors.

Dan Pender (45) is staying in place and will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner, EMEA. FINN said he will collaborate with the existing FINN Partners public affairs team to strengthen its public affairs capabilities in the EU.

The New York buyer said that over the past year FINN offices in the UK, Germany, and France have collaborated with the 360 team on a high-profile brief for an FDI client.

Founding partner Peter Finn commented: “Our vision is to create a world-class agency, with a heart and a conscience, that any client would be happy to hire, wherever they need support in the world. Since founding FINN Partners almost ten years ago, we have grown our global footprint from six to 25 offices on three continents.

“Ireland is an increasingly important market for global and international clients seeking to establish or grow a presence in the European Union. We see the addition of 360 to our team as strategically important for our continued global growth.”

Dan Pender stated: “This is a milestone moment for our business. Over the past decade, we have built from the ground up, underpinned by a firm belief in the role communications plays in organisational success.

“It was apparent from early-on in our discussions with FINN Partners that there was a real fit. As part of FINN Partners, our ability to move to the next level is fast-tracked. Our existing clients can access a deeper well of expertise and benefit from expanded capabilities, including specialties such as global intelligence, integrated marketing, employer brand, and ESG.

“We’ve been increasingly pitching for global accounts, and with colleagues in 25 global locations including international centres like New York, Washington, London, and Singapore, our reach will be even greater.”

Dan Pender and Angela Pender owned c.94% of the shares in the 360 venture, with Gavin and Andrea McGuire owning the balance.

Pender & Associates Ltd had a payroll overhead of €1.5m for 21 people, including two directors, in 2020. Year-end debtors declined from €650,000 to €410,000 while balance sheet cash increased from €680,000 to €800,000. Liabilities amounted to €195,000, and period-end net worth was €1.1m.

Photo: Dan Pender and the 360 team. (Pic: Andres Poveda)