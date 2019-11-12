Powerscourt Releases 18-year-old Fercullen Single Malt

12 Nov 2019 | 02.41 pm

Powerscourt Distillery has released an 18-year-old single malt that will be the flagship of its Fercullen range.

According to master distiller Noel Sweeney, tasting notes for Fercullen 18 Year Old Single Malt reveal “oak and bourbon tones which marry to give plenty of depth and character, while retaining exquisitely balanced flavours”.

The limited release of Fercullen 18-year-old malt comes just a year after the distillery first introduced its Fercullen range, which includes a 10-year-old single grain whiskey, a premium blended Irish whiskey, and a 14-year-old malt.

The Powerscourt range takes its name from FeraCulann, the original Irish name of the lands that surround and encompass Powerscourt Estate in Co. Wicklow. The 18 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey is available from The Celtic Whiskey Shop, L Mulligans, Mitchell & Sons, James Fox, Redmonds in Ranelagh and at The Powerscourt Distillery Visitor Centre gift shop. It retails at €140, and is also on sale via Powerscourt’s online shop.

The Slazenger family, who own the estate, are the landlords for Powerscourt Distillery. The family doesn’t own the distillery venture but they are investors.

Powerscourt wants to play in the whiskey major league, with annual whiskey output of one million litres a year.

Individuals can also acquire their own private stash of Irish whiskey through the Powerscourt Distillery cask membership programme. The investment costs €7,800 and is limited to 397 casks, each of which has 200 litres of whiskey when laid down. Why not 400 casks? The nearby Powerscourt Waterfall is 397 feet high.