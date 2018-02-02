Powerscourt Hotel Unveils 240-Seat Amphitheatre

02 Feb 2018 | 07.42 am

The Powerscourt Hotel has completed a €750,000 refurbishment programme with the opening of a new outdoor amphitheatre which cost €250,000 and can accommodate 240 seated guests.

The amphitheatre has views of the Sugar Loaf and the grounds, and is serviced with 100MB broadband and a top class sound system, making it fit for purpose for any outdoor event. Measuring 1,600 sq m, the facility has direct car access and the hotel envisages the amphitheatre being used for product launches, team building, concerts, outdoor movie shows and weddings.

The hotel’s refurbishment programme includes a 6,000 sq m ballroom and 1,110 sq m of conference space accessed through a private entrance.

General manager Ian Wynne said: “We are delighted to add this new unique space to our hotel offering. We have built a strong reputation over the years as one of Ireland’s leading hotels and we strive to provide the utmost in service and facilities to all guests. We have welcomed some fantastic high profile events over the last 10 years, and we look forward to welcoming many more.”

In the hotel proper, the Sugar Loaf lounge and the lobby have also had a facelift, including a new sound system and an increase in seating capacity to 120.