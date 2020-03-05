Powerhouse Collective Offers Executive Reboot

05 Mar 2020 | 02.05 pm

Six Cork businesswomen have banded together to launch the Powerhouse Collective just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8.

It’s a collaboration by female industry experts who have combined their services — including photography, skincare, beauty, hair and make-up, personal styling, executive coaching and online personal branding through LinkedIn — to create a “one-stop-shop for professionals from all industries who are in need of an executive reboot, offline and online”.

The six women found, over time, that they worked with the same type of client and were receiving referrals and passing on referrals among those clients.

The Powerhouse team is made up of Anna Healy, executive and career coach, Anna Groniecka, professional photographer, Lisa Hasani, hair and make-up artist, Louise Bunyan, LinkedIn specialist & digital marketing, Sharon Huggard, personal stylist and coach, and Sherna Malone, skincare expert.

The six are based in Clonakilty, Innishannon and Fermoy, and met by networking through Network Ireland .

Louise Bunyan commented: “Clients initially would either come to me for one to one online LinkedIn training or to Anna Healy for coaching or to Anna Groniecka, professional photographer for a new headshot, who then collaborates with hair and makeup expert Shkurta Lisa Hasani, stylist Sharon Huggard and skincare expert Sherna Malone. Before we knew it, we were regularly referring clients to each other on a monthly basis and getting great feedback.

The experience with one client in particular inspired the notion of the Powerhouse Collective, according to Bunyan.

“They came to Anna Healy initially for career coaching, who then referred her to me for LinkedIn training. When the client wanted a new profile headshot for her LinkedIn profile and speaker bio, Anna Groniecka worked alongside hair and make-up artist Shkurta Lisa Hasani, stylist and coach Sharon Huggard and skincare expert Sherna Malone to create the perfect photoshoot.

“It had taken just one email enquiry for six fantastic services — and no Googling for six individual services or trying to figure out who was reputable or making six different phone calls and enquiries.”

The Powerhouse collective offers three tailored packages and contact details for all six in case clients want to work with them individually.

Anna Healy added: “As self-employed business owners, it’s been so much fun bouncing ideas off each other and harnessing our energy. We all have one big thing in common — we want to help people strive and thrive by working with them to create a new and more powerful presence. We do that individually through our own businesses, and now with Powerhouse Collective, we are taking it to another level.”

In essence, the Powerhouse services break down into the online personal branding — LinkedIn and others — the executive coaching to sort out career, professional and personal goals, and the styling advice and services aimed at creating the perfect photoshoot. All can be accessed here.

Photo (l-r): Louise Bunyan, Shkurta Lisa Hasani, Sherna Malone, Sharon Huggard, Anna Healy and Anna Groniecka. (Pic: Anna Groniecka)