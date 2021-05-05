Postal Charge For Letters Increases 10%

05 May 2021 | 11.37 am

The cost of posting a letter is to rise from €1 to €1.10 from May 27, with an international stamp jumping in price from €1.70 to €2.

An Post originally announced the increases in February 2020 but suspended them as part of its public service measures for consumers and business during the lockdowns. The company says the €1.10 domestic charge will bring the cost of posting a letter or card up to the EU average.

The company said it will extend its temporary SME supports to the end of 2021, with discounts of 34% on parcels and 5% on mail.

The same applies to An Post’s community supports such as calling in on vulnerable citizens, free postage to and from care homes, and free newspaper delivery for older customers — all extended until at least the end of the year.

There will be no increase in charges for sending registered mail, large envelopes and packets within Ireland. Bulk mail rates will increase by 5c and meter rates by 10c. Large mailers will continue to receive discounts for high volume postings.

Chief executive David McRedmond (pictured) said: “These increases are necessary for An Post to accelerate its successful transformation into a modern network delivering to every community across the country. We’re rebuilding our infrastructure to support growth in e-commerce, expanding our e-vehicle fleet for fast, sustainable zero-emissions delivery, and designing a world-class delivery structure for the community and businesses.

“We have provided millions of euros worth of postage discounts and free mail marketing to SMEs during the pandemic. We pledge to extend our SME supports and to maintain our community focus initiatives to keep all our customers connected through free postage to nursing homes and for those living alone, free newspaper delivery and post-person check-ins for older, vulnerable or isolated customers.”