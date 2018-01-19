19 Jan 2018 | 09.37 am

Debbie Byrne (pictured) has been appointed as managing director of An Post Retail. The new stand-alone business division comprises An Post’s post office network and online services.

Alongside its new retail division, An Post also has its Mails and Parcels delivery division. Debbie will report to An Post Group CEO, David McRedmond.

She will be tasked with developing the retail side of An Post in three key areas: out-of-home e-commerce, government services and financial services. Debbie will also have responsibility for An Post’s brand development.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to attract a candidate of Debbie Byrne’s calibre and experience to lead the new An Post Retail team,” said David McRedmond.

“The Post Office network is a vital public service in every community across the State. Debbie and the team will reinvigorate and reimagine the network to ensure it is viable and relevant for the long-term.

“Together with the recent appointment of Garrett Bridgeman to the role of managing director of An Post Mails & Parcels, I believe An Post now has secured excellent leadership for its two core businesses.”

Debbie Byrne has more than 20 years’ experience working in a number of large companies, among them L’Oreal (UK & Ireland), Eircom and Life Style Sports, in senior general management, marketing and strategic planning roles.

A graduate of International Marketing & Languages at DCU and INSEAD’s General Management Programme, she is a member of the Institute of Marketing (UK).

“The retail environment is evolving rapidly and so too is consumer behaviour,” said Debbie. “We have a great opportunity to reposition An Post’s retail business by working with staff, postmasters and business partners to meet new competitive challenges and customer needs through new products, new office formats and retail models.”