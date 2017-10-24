Post Insurance Majors On No Claim Discount

24 Oct 2017

Discount not affected for house insurance claims under €5,000

Post Insurance has launched a new benefit whereby all of its new or renewed home policies include No Claim Discount Protection. The company says customers can make one claim of up to €5,000 in a three-year period without losing their no-claim discount.

Post Insurance research conducted through August found that six out of ten homeowners didn’t make a claim on their home insurance policy as they believed it would have a negative impact on their premium.  The survey revealed that  eople in urban areas are more reluctant to make a home insurance claim than those from rural areas.

In a poll of 1,000 people, the survey found that for amounts less than €5,000, policy holders aged 25-34 are the least likely to make a claim. Half of 55+ year olds are very likely to make a claim for €2,000-€3,000 vs 21% of 25-34 year olds.

Rural dwellers are significantly more likely to submit a home insurance claim at €4,000 – €5,000 (72% rural vs 62% urban) and €5,000 and €10,000 (82% rural vs 69% urban).

Gary Finnerty (pictured) of Post Insurance commented: “Every year, thousands of Irish people experience small but costly incidents at home. It could be anything from a chimney fire which needed a Fire Brigade to a leaking pipe. However, when these small claims are sent by homeowners to their insurance company, many find that their claim will wipe away their valuable no claims discount.  With a Post Insurance policy, you’re protected against a range of these domestic incidents.”

 

 

 

