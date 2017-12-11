Renatus Capital Defies Business Post Desist Plea

11 Dec 2017 | 11.41 am

For years now, Renatus Capital, which raises funds for deals, has been summing up the business content of Sunday papers in a Sunday email to clients and others, doing such a good job that readers might ask themselves, why bother to buy the papers?

Tom Lyons (pictured), deputy editor of the Sunday Business Post, has asked himself that question, and he is outraged. Lyons has been hurling invective at Renatus for a week or so now on his Twitter feed.

Lyons has accused Renatus of pirating his newspaper’s content for their own ends. For example, he tweeted: “Renatus Capital is still taking the work of the Sunday Business Post and using it to advertise their business. They have been asked to stop but are refusing to. They really are outrageous.”

Lyons has also accused Renatus of outright plagiarism. “Renatus Capital have now asked us to prove that their plagiarism is damaging The Sunday Business Post and then they might stop doing it. Why do we have to prove piracy is bad? Just stop doing it guys. Fifty people work all week to put that material together for our readers, not yours.”

Lyons also fumed that Renatus had removed him from their e-mail list when he started his litany of complaint, including this prize comment last Saturday: “Every week Renatus Capital produce thousands of words ‘summarising’ our content and other newspapers to promote themselves. They employ no journalists, no lawyers, no subeditors, no sales people, but they take our stories, our quotes, our work for nothing.”

The tempo of Lyons’ criticism increased during last week, including an analysis of the previous Monday’s effort by Renatus. “Last Sunday Renatus Capital ‘reviewed’ Sunday Business Post content over 1096 words; the Sindo over 787 words; and the Sunday Times over 1580 words. The cost to Renatus Capital of doing so is next to nothing – the cost to newspapers is huge. I wonder if we published the Renatus client list every Sunday would they think we were just ‘reviewing’ their work?”

Renatus Defiant

Renatus Capital has refused to stop compiling its newsletter. In its newspaper synopsis email yesterday, the company commented: “Many of you may be aware that this synopsis mail has come in for some criticism over the past week on social media channels. The intention of this mail was never to free-ride on the back of professional journalists’ work, nor jeopardise their livelihoods, as has been suggested on social media in the past week. This started over three years ago as a means to keep contact with our investors abroad and has snowballed in popularity to become a widely-read synopsis.

“Every Sunday morning, after a long week in Renatus, four of our six-strong team complete what is a ten-hour shift that starts before 6am. It is not a copy-and-pasting effort. Neither is it meant to be a replacement to reading the paper. For example, our weekly review of the Sunday Business Post would fill less than half a page of the paper. There are 94 pages in the Business Post if you buy the paper today.

“We highly respect and are very grateful for the supreme level of professional service provided by all of those who work for our three domestic business papers covered on this synopsis. We do not want to reduce their livelihood, nor the profits of their supportive owners with this synopsis.”

The newspaper summary that follows in the e-mail amounts to 2,240 words — this piece amounts to about 700 — divided among the Post, the Sunday Independent and the Sunday Times, with the Sunday Times summary taking a couple of hundred words more than the others.

The 711 words synopsis of Business Post content covers 20 stories and features. The first summary is more of an invitation to read the paper’s coverage than a summary which would put readers off buying. “There is good coverage in the paper regarding the agreement at ‘phase 1 of the Brexit negotiations, including a full-page report by Stephen Kinsella.”

In response to the criticism, Renatus has commenced each newspaper synopsis segment this week with a reference urging its clients to read the publications themselves. The Post, it says, gives “well over 100k words every Sunday as well as excellent coverage on other days” via its website, all for 54 cents a day, and continues: “We encourage you to support quality journalism and subscribe here or buy the physical newspaper.”

Much the same message heads each of the other two, with the 71 cents a day for the Sunday Times digital subscription giving “all the detail behind the stories and a brilliant daily edition”. For the Sunday Independent, which doesn’t have an online paywall, Renatus urges clients to “support quality journalism and click below or buy the physical newspaper”.

The row between Lyons and Renatus Capital is occurring against a backdrop of Key Capital, owner of the Sunday Business Post, attempting to sell the business.