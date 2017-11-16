An Post Christmas Cards Benefit Elderly Charity

16 Nov 2017 | 12.54 pm

An Post is incentivising businesses and individuals to purchase An Post Christmas cards with the pledge of a pro-rata donation to Alone, the charity that supports older people in their homes.

The cards can be personalised with a logo or personal message inside.

For €250, a company can purchase 100 personalised Christmas cards including postage and Alone will receive a €120 donation. Businesses will receive their stock of cards within three working days, delivered by An Post.

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director Mails and Parcels, commented: “This Christmas let your customers know how important they are to you with a personalised message from you and your team – while making a real difference to older people living alone. All participating companies will also have their logo or name feature in our national press campaign, which will run over the Christmas season.”

Alone CEO Sean Moynihan added: “It is our hope that this campaign will bring a little Christmas magic back into the lives of older people and that the money raised will be used to spread that magic throughout the year”.

• Click here to order business Christmas Cards and help Alone.

Photo (l-r): Sean Moynihan, Garrett Bridgeman, Fiona Heffernan, Head of Post Media, and Baz Ashmawy. (Pic: Jason Clarke)